ROI Design is Boston’s premier design firm specializing in the needs of busy, growing families. We create thoughtful, organized interiors so every member of the family feels at home.

I started ROI Design to help families with young children bring order and beauty into their homes. I love babies and kids, and have a passion for creating spaces that inspire their learning and development.

By understanding your family’s lifestyle, needs, and challenges, I help solve your unique aesthetic and organizational problems. My firm’s name represents the process I follow to achieve this:

Reflect on your practical and aesthetic goals for your space

Observe how you and your family lives to identify opportunities and develop systems to improve functionality

Inspire everyone in your family with my design plan to love, learn, and grow in your home

That’s what I do. Here’s my story and my work. I’m looking forward to getting to know your family.