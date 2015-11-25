ROI Design is Boston’s premier design firm specializing in the needs of busy, growing families. We create thoughtful, organized interiors so every member of the family feels at home.
I started ROI Design to help families with young children bring order and beauty into their homes. I love babies and kids, and have a passion for creating spaces that inspire their learning and development.
By understanding your family’s lifestyle, needs, and challenges, I help solve your unique aesthetic and organizational problems. My firm’s name represents the process I follow to achieve this:
- Reflect on your practical and aesthetic goals for your space
- Observe how you and your family lives to identify opportunities and develop systems to improve functionality
- Inspire everyone in your family with my design plan to love, learn, and grow in your home
That’s what I do. Here’s my story and my work. I’m looking forward to getting to know your family.